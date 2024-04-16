MV Abdullah yet to cross high-risk area, EU naval warships continue escorting

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 04:29 pm

The EU naval forces’ warships are likely to escort MV Abdullah until she crosses the high-risk area. Photo: X (Twitter)
The EU naval forces’ warships are likely to escort MV Abdullah until she crosses the high-risk area. Photo: X (Twitter)

After being freed from Somali pirates on Sunday morning, Bangladeshi flagged cargo vessel MV Abdullah is still going through the high-risk area and being escorted by EU Naval warships.

The ship travelled 386 nautical miles from the coast of Somalia till 2pm on Tuesday (16 April) and will have to travel 121 nautical miles by Wednesday morning to cross the high-risk area, Captain Mohammed Abdur Rashid, master of the ship, informed in a daily ship report to the shipowner, SR Shipping authority. 

Confirming the matter, Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, told The Business Standard, "According to the report sent by Captain Mohammed Abdur Rashid, at 07:00 local time (GMT+0300 HRS) the ship's location was Latitude: 09 – 37.10 N / Longitude: 055 – 50.80 E, 294.9 nautical miles away from the Somalia coast. The ship travelled 90 nautical miles more till 2pm."

"The EU naval forces' warships are likely to escort MV Abdullah until she crosses the high-risk area," he added. 

According to the report, the machinery of the ship is in good condition and functional. The health and mental condition of the crew members is also good. The ship has a sufficient stock of fuel oil, water and food to complete the voyage to UAE port.

The report also reads that razor wire has been raised around the ship and a high-pressure fire hose has been rigged on the deck to combat any potential pirate attack. The ship's citadel, emergency fire pump and sound signal are kept ready while all accommodation and engine room doors are kept closed to avoid any further risk.

