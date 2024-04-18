UK, EU face significant medicine shortages: study

Europe

BSS/AFP
18 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:12 pm

Related News

UK, EU face significant medicine shortages: study

Analysis of freedom of information requests and public data on drug shortages showed the number of notifications from drug companies warning of impending shortages in the UK had more than doubled in three years

BSS/AFP
18 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:12 pm
Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals must collaborate with MNCs to improve their capacity in research, development and other critical manufacturing arenas. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals must collaborate with MNCs to improve their capacity in research, development and other critical manufacturing arenas. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Patients in the UK and European Union are facing shortages of vital medicines such as antibiotics and epilepsy medication, research published Thursday found.

The report by Britain's Nuffield Trust think-tank found the situation had become a "new normal" in the UK and was "also having a serious impact in EU countries".

Mark Dayan, Brexit programme lead at the Nuffield Trust think-tank, said Britain's decision to leave the European Union had not caused UK supply problems but had exacerbated them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We know many of the problems are global and relate to fragile chains of imports from Asia, squeezed by Covid-19 shutdowns, inflation and global instability," he said.

"But exiting the EU has left the UK with several additional problems -- products no longer flow as smoothly across the borders with the EU, and in the long term our struggles to approve as many medicines might mean we have fewer alternatives available," he said.

Researchers also warned that being outside the EU might mean Britain is unable to benefit from EU measures taken to tackle shortages, such as bringing drug manufacturing back to Europe.

It said that this included the EU's Critical Medicines Alliance which it launched in early 2024.

Analysis of freedom of information requests and public data on drug shortages showed the number of notifications from drug companies warning of impending shortages in the UK had more than doubled in three years.

Some 1,634 alerts were issued in 2023, up from 648 in 2020, according to the report, The Future for Health After Brexit.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), said medicine shortages had become "commonplace", adding that this was "totally unacceptable in any modern health system.

"Supply shortages are a real and present danger to those patients who rely on life-saving medicines for their wellbeing," he said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the UK was not alone in facing medical supply issues.

It said most cases of shortages had been "swiftly managed with minimal disruption to patients".

Top News / World+Biz

United Kingdom (UK) / European Union (EU) / medicine shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

2h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

5h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

21h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

1h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

2h | Videos
Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

16h | Videos
Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

4h | Videos