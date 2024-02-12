54 people confirmed dead in landslide that buried a gold-mining village in south Philippines

Asia

AP/UNB
12 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:18 pm

Related News

54 people confirmed dead in landslide that buried a gold-mining village in south Philippines

The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains.

AP/UNB
12 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 04:18 pm
Rescue workers carrying dead body recovered from in the aftermath of landslide in mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains. Photo: Courtesy
Rescue workers carrying dead body recovered from in the aftermath of landslide in mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains. Photo: Courtesy

The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has risen to 54 with 63 people still missing, authorities said Sunday.

The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains.

Davao de Oro's provincial government said in a Facebook post that 54 bodies had been recovered. At least 32 residents survived with injuries but 63 remained missing, it said. Among those missing were gold miners who had been waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide struck and buried them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The search operation has been hampered by poor weather and fears of more landslides. More than 1,100 families have been moved to evacuation centers for their safety, disaster response officials said.

The area has been swamped by heavy rains in the weeks before the landslide struck. Earthquakes also damaged houses and buildings in the region in recent months, officials said.

World+Biz

The Philipines / Landslide / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

9m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

54m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos