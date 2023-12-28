Over 40 feared dead after Liberia tanker crash

Africa

BSS/AFP
28 December, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:26 am

Related News

Over 40 feared dead after Liberia tanker crash

The tanker carrying gasoline crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota

BSS/AFP
28 December, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:26 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

More than 40 people were feared dead when a tanker truck exploded after crashing in central Liberia, the country's chief medical officer told local media on Wednesday.

The tanker carrying gasoline crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the capital Monrovia.

Dr Francis Kateh told local broadcaster Super Bongese TV it was difficult to determine the number of victims because some had been reduced to ashes but he estimated that more than 40 people were killed in the incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have our team going from home to home to check those that are missing," he told AFP.

Police earlier put the death toll at 15 and said at least 30 people were injured as locals gathered at the scene.

"There were lots of people that got burned," said Prince B. Mulbah, deputy inspector general for the Liberia National Police.

Another police officer, Malvin Sackor, said that after the crash, some locals had begun to take the leaking gas when the tanker exploded, killing some and wounding others.

He said that the police were still gathering the total number of injured and killed.

An eyewitness from Totota, Aaron Massaquoi, told AFP that "people climbed all on top of the truck taking the gas, while some of them had irons hitting the tanker for it to burst for them to get gas."

"People were all around the truck and the driver of the truck told them that the gas that was spilling they could take that," Massaquoi said.

"He told them not to climb on top of the tanker and that they should stop hitting the tanker.... but some people were even using screwdrivers to put holes on the tank."

World+Biz

Liberia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

3h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How were so many economists so wrong about the recession?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

14h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

3h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

15h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

16h | Videos