World's oldest dog, Bobi, dies aged 31

The world's oldest dog, Bobi, died on Sunday at the age of 31.

Born on 11 May 1992, Bobi was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest dog ever in February, reports Sky News.

The purebred Portuguese mastiff broke a record held by Australian cattle-dog Bluey, who died aged 29 years and five months in 1939.

Dr Karen Becker, a veterinarian, confirmed the dog's death over the weekend, saying: "Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings.

"Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on Earth would never be enough for those who loved him. Godspeed, Bobi ... you've taught the world all you were meant to teach."

Bobi lived his entire life with Leonel Costa and his family in a rural village of Conqueiros in Portugal.

Costa said Bobi was born in an outhouse with three siblings but the puppies had to be put down as his family had too many animals.

However, Bobi escaped and continued to live at the rural home.

Costa, who was just eight when the dog was born, attributed Bobi's long life to the "calm, peaceful environment" he lived in "far from the cities".

The 38-year-old added that Bobi always ate what they ate and was never chained up or put on a leash.

Bobi turned 31 in May, despite his breed having a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

His birth date was confirmed by the Portuguese government's pet database as well as by the National Union of Veterinarians.