World Court says it will hear part of Russia-Ukraine genocide case

World+Biz

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:57 pm

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day of the trial to hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The United Nations' highest court on Friday ruled that it will hear a case in which Kyiv has asked it to declare it did not commit genocide in eastern Ukraine, as Russia claimed as a pretext for attacking its smaller neighbour.

Ukraine brought the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, days after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, judges found the court had jurisdiction to hear just a small part of the original case. The judges threw out a request by Ukraine to rule on whether or not the Russian invasion violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Instead the panel of 16 judges said they will only rule at a later stage on whether or not Ukraine committed genocide in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine now occupied by Russia.

In hearings in September last year, lawyers for Moscow urged judges to throw out the entire case, saying Kyiv's legal arguments were flawed and the court had no jurisdiction.

On Friday, the judges granted some of Russia's objections but allowed Ukraine's request for the court to rule that there was no "credible evidence that Ukraine is committing genocide in violation of the Genocide Convention" in eastern Ukraine.

It could take many months to hear the case on the merits.

Ukraine previously argued there was no risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014.

The court issued emergency measures in March 2022 ordering Russia to immediately halt its military operations in Ukraine.

While the court's rulings are final and legally binding, it has no way to enforce them and some states, like Russia, have ignored them.

Ukraine won a small victory at the ICJ on Wednesday when the judges ruled Russia had violated U.N. treaties against the financing of terrorism and discrimination in a different case that dealt with incidents from 2014.

International Court of Justice (ICJ)

