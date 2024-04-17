Venezuela's Maduro orders embassy in Ecuador closed

17 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Ecuadorian police arrested Glas, twice convicted of corruption, on April 5, removing him from the Mexican embassy where he had been living since December

People stand outside Venezuela&#039;s consulate to do paperwork after Venezuela&#039;s President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of his government&#039;s embassy and two consulates in Ecuador in protest of Ecuador&#039;s detention of former Vice President Jorge Glas, in Quito, Ecuador April 16, 2024. Photo:REUTERS/Karen Toro
People stand outside Venezuela's consulate to do paperwork after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of his government's embassy and two consulates in Ecuador in protest of Ecuador's detention of former Vice President Jorge Glas, in Quito, Ecuador April 16, 2024. Photo:REUTERS/Karen Toro

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of his government's embassy and two consulates in Ecuador in protest of Ecuador's detention of former Vice President Jorge Glas, the Venezuelan information ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Ecuadorian police arrested Glas, twice convicted of corruption, on April 5, removing him from the Mexican embassy where he had been living since December.

The arrest prompted Mexico, which had offered Glas political asylum, to suspend diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

