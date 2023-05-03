US to help journalists globally defend against legal threats

World+Biz

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

US to help journalists globally defend against legal threats

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:22 am
FILE PHOTO: US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power speaks as she participates in a Peace, Security and Governance Forum during the US-Africa Leaders Summit 2022 in Washington, US, 13 December, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
FILE PHOTO: US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power speaks as she participates in a Peace, Security and Governance Forum during the US-Africa Leaders Summit 2022 in Washington, US, 13 December, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

The United States on Tuesday (2 May) launched a program to defend journalists around the world from legal threats aimed at silencing critical voices, a growing tactic that top US aid official Samantha Power described as "lawfare."

Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced the Reporters Shield program at an event to mark World Press Freedom Day at the United Nations.

"Many independent outlets can't afford to be sued, so they are driven out of business or they try to self-censor to avoid attracting the interest of those who might target them," she said. "Corrupt leaders know all this, which is why they're using lawfare more and more."

USAID said it plans to work with Congress to provide up to $9 million for the Reporters Shield program which will be jointly managed by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and the Cyrus R Vance Center for International Justice.

"To withstand lawfare journalists and media outlets need robust protection, they need training in how to avoid lawsuits altogether, they need resources to hire lawyers and cover legal fees," Power said.

USAID said Reporters Shield will be a membership program and organizations will pay an annual fee based on factors like the outlet's location and how many stories they produce a year.

Top News

legal aid / USAID / World Press Freedom Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

17m | Pursuit
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

1h | Panorama
n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

14h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

18h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

18h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada