USAID launches Bijoyee Project to 'equip youth on Bangladesh's journey to become next Asian tiger'

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has officially launched the "Bijoyee Project," an initiative to enhance employability among Bangladeshi youth by signing memorandums of understanding with Shikho, a local educational technology firm, and several other private organisations.

The focal agreement was signed today (24 February) at a hotel in Dhaka by USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer, USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman, and Shikho CEO Shahir Chowdhury.

"By equipping youth with more marketable job skills, we are steering Bangladesh towards becoming the next 'Asian Tiger' - a royal Bengal tiger - and fulfilling the promise of offering more equitable prosperity opportunities to all its citizens," said Michael Schiffer.

The "Bijoyee Project," with a budget of $35 million over five years, is designed to foster Positive Youth Development (PYD) and support local-led development efforts in Bangladesh.

The event also saw participation of more than 20 local youth-led organisations dedicated to tackling socio-economic challenges throughout the nation.

Mohammad Akram, the founding president of Youth Movements, shared with The Business Standard his optimism about the Bijoyee Project's potential to enhance his organisation's efforts.

Youth Movements, which operates in 33 districts and primarily engages university students as volunteers, focuses on aiding street children.

"We are a small organisation active in 33 districts. Most of us are university students working as volunteers. To run such an organisation we often face challenges in obtaining adequate guidance and funding, we are hopeful that the Bijoyee Project will support our efforts to make a meaningful impact," Akram said.

Almeer Ahsan Asif, deputy chief of party for the USAID Bijoyee Activity, explained, "The project focuses on bringing young women and socially marginalised youth to the forefront as main participants and leaders. We're aiming to reach a spectrum of 2,50,000 young people, spreading across both urban and semi-urban areas of Bangladesh."

Today's USAID's inaugural youth-private sector marketplace event also facilitated connections between corporations such as Visa and Shikho and youth entities like Jaago and the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC).

USAID officials said the aid agency has been a longstanding ally of Bangladesh as it provided over $8 billion in aid over more than 50 years to support health, education, agriculture, food security, and humanitarian assistance, as well as to enhance resilience against climate change and natural disasters.