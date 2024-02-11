USAID workshop in Chattogram enhances ICD-freight forwarder communication

The USAID holds a workshop at the Mohona hall of Radison BLU Chattogram Bay View on Sunday (11 February). Photo: Courtesy

In a bid to bolster trade facilitation efforts, the USAID Feed the Future Trade Activity organised a workshop titled 'Enhancing Communication Flow between ICDs and Freight Forwarders' at the Mohona hall of Radison BLU Chattogram Bay View on Sunday (11 February).

The event saw the participation of esteemed figures from various sectors, including Commodore M Mahbubur Rahman from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Additional DIG (North), and Khairul Alam Suzan, Vice President of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA), Director of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association, and Co-Chairman of the Port & Shipping SC FBCCI, alongside other dignitaries.

The USAID trade activity has been actively engaged in numerous trade facilitation initiatives, particularly in collaboration with the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) and the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA).

The focal point of their current endeavor is to revamp the flow of information between freight forwarders and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in Bangladesh by transitioning from conventional manual methods to digital communication channels.

Currently, the reliance on manual processes has resulted in inefficiencies such as slow processing times and a high frequency of repetitive errors in data interchange. Acknowledging these challenges, the initiative aims to bridge the communication gaps between freight forwarders and ICDs.

During the workshop, members of BAFFA and BICDA engaged in brainstorming sessions aimed at pinpointing the root causes of communication inefficiencies and proposing viable solutions. These sessions yielded valuable insights that will contribute to the development of a software architecture tailored to streamline communication processes.

The ultimate objective is to establish a digital platform that eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, thereby enhancing the productivity of both forwarders and ICDs. By facilitating smoother communication and reducing errors, this initiative seeks to benefit exporters and importers in Bangladesh by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of trade operations.

Following the successful implementation of the initiative with inland container terminals, the USAID trade activity plans to replicate similar initiatives with other trade associations, furthering its commitment to bolstering trade facilitation efforts in Bangladesh.