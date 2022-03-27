US has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 03:41 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Israel&#039;s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Israel&#039;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power".

"I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else," Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem.

"As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter."

Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Ukraine crisis / Biden

