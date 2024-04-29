US Secretary of State to travel to Jordan and Israel — State Dept
His efforts will be focused on a ceasefire in Gaza along with hostage release and humanitarian aid
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will expand his trip to the Middle East and continue onto Jordan and Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Sunday.
In a statement, Miller said Blinken will focus on the effort to secure a ceasefire in Gaza that will see the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian aid into the enclave continues or increases.