Hamas official says Blinken ceasefire comments are attempt to pressure the group

Middle East

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Hamas official says Blinken ceasefire comments are attempt to pressure the group

"Even the Israeli negotiating team admitted Netanyahu was the one who was hindering reaching an agreement," - Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:05 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at journalists during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (not in photo) at the foreign ministry in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2023. Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at journalists during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (not in photo) at the foreign ministry in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2023. Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via REUTERS

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is blaming the delay of a Gaza ceasefire agreement on the Palestinian group unfairly.

Blinken, meeting Israeli leaders to discuss how to get more aid into Gaza, has repeatedly urged Hamas to accept an offer from Israel that will release hostages and achieve a ceasefire, describing it as "extraordinarily generous".

"Blinken's comments contradict reality. It is not strange for Blinken, who is known as the foreign minister of Israel, not America, to make such a statement," Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Even the Israeli negotiating team admitted Netanyahu was the one who was hindering reaching an agreement," he added.

Abu Zuhri said that the group was still studying the recent ceasefire offer. Hamas is seeking a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Netanyahu says Israel needs to destroy the remaining Hamas formations in Rafah in southern Gaza for its own security, with or without a deal with Hamas.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas War / cairo / Secretary of state Antony Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

7h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

1h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

18h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

20h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

17h | Videos