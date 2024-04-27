US food regulator gathering information on MDH, Everest spices after alleged contamination

World+Biz

Reuters
27 April, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

US food regulator gathering information on MDH, Everest spices after alleged contamination

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Reuters
27 April, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 07:32 pm
Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali
Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reuters is the first to report the US FDA's review of alleged contamination of Indian spice products.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this matter.

Everest has previously said its spices are safe for consumption. MDH has not responded to queries about its products so far.

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America. India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is now checking the quality standards of the two companies, following the moves in Hong Kong and Singapore.

India's Spices Board, the government's regulator for spice exports, said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore, and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the quality issues as inspections started at their plants.

In 2019, a few batches of MDH's products were recalled in the US for salmonella contamination.

Top News

indian spice brands / United States / spice / contamination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

5h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

10h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

32m | Videos
IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

1h | Videos
Market should turn around

Market should turn around

2h | Videos