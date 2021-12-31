Typhoon Rai: Over 400 people dead, thousands injured, 82 missing, says Philippines disaster agency

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 01:21 pm

Related News

Typhoon Rai: Over 400 people dead, thousands injured, 82 missing, says Philippines disaster agency

Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 01:21 pm
More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million). PHOTO: Reuters
More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million). PHOTO: Reuters

The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.

Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.

Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.

More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.

The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on 16 December, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.

In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.

"It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol," Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province's disaster agency, told Reuters.

A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.

"Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province," Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.

Rai's swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

typhoon rai / Natural disasters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

4h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity