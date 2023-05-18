Natural disasters displace 12.5m in South Asia in 2022: report

South Asia

BSS
18 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 07:14 pm

Related News

Natural disasters displace 12.5m in South Asia in 2022: report

BSS
18 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 07:14 pm
Natural disasters displace 12.5m in South Asia in 2022: report

Around 12.5 million people were displaced in South Asia in 2022 due to natural disasters, while Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were the most affected by floods, according to a report of Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

The report says disasters trigger the vast majority of internal displacements in South Asia each year, and 2022 was no exception. Around 12.5 million such displacements were recorded, double the annual average of 6.3 million over the past decade.

The increase was mostly the result of the severe and widespread flooding that occurred in Pakistan during the monsoon season, it reveals.

Conflict and violence triggered 35,000 displacements, a 95% decrease from 2021. This was primarily the result of a lull in conflict in Afghanistan, which had historically accounted for most of the region's conflict displacement.

About 8.8 million people were living in internal displacement across the South Asia as of the end of year, while 5.5 million as a result of conflict and violence, and 3.3 million as a result of disasters, the report shows.

Floods triggered 90% of the region's disaster displacements in 2022. All countries recorded flood displacement, but Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh were the most affected.

Monsoon rains were normal or below average for most countries, with most movements occurring during the south-west monsoon between June and September. Pakistan, however, was a notable exception. Record-breaking rainfall and flash flooding from July to September left 10% of the country underwater and led to its highest levels of displacement in a decade.

The floods were the disaster event triggering most displacements globally in 2022, with 8.2 million movements, almost two-thirds of the region's total disaster displacements. Such an exceptional event had severe immediate and long-term impacts.

It led to increased rates of disease among displaced people and damage to infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods was predicted to heighten food insecurity and poverty for millions of people, prolonging the displacement for many.

India and Bangladesh started to experience flooding even before the official start of the monsoon season, which normally runs between mid-July and September. India's north-eastern state of Assam was affected by early floods in May and the same areas were once again flooded in June. Nearly five million people were affected across the state.

An estimated 742,000 flood displacements were recorded during the pre-monsoon season between mid-May and mid-July. Torrential rains that affected India in May also caused rivers to overflow in neighbouring Bangladesh, triggering nearly 5,500 displacements in Habiganj, Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

Rainfall and flooding were normal or below average for the rest of the monsoon season in both countries. Some parts of India reported their lowest July rainfall in 122 years.

By the end of the monsoon, 2.1 million displacements had been recorded across India, a significant decrease from the five million that occurred during the 2021 season.

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh triggered at least 482,000 displacements. Damage to roads and a shortage of boats hampered the delivery of aid to evacuation centres and temporary shelters, according to the report.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

Natural disasters / South Asia / Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

6h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

7h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Now | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

5h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May