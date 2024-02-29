Thailand deploys rainmaking jets to battle drought, pollution

World+Biz

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

Thailand deploys rainmaking jets to battle drought, pollution

Thailand faces a harsh summer this year with the temperature forecast to rise as high as 44.5C (112F) in some parts of the country, the weather agency said last week

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:41 pm
An aircraft takes off for deployment in Thailand’s annual rainmaking operations in Nakhon Sawan province, on 29 February. Source: Thailand Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation
An aircraft takes off for deployment in Thailand’s annual rainmaking operations in Nakhon Sawan province, on 29 February. Source: Thailand Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation

Thailand will deploy 30 aircraft nationwide for cloud-seeding operations to induce artificial rain to battle air pollution and ease dry weather conditions in the main crop-growing areas.

The Southeast Asian country kicked off its so-called annual royal rainmaking program on Thursday (29 February), setting up seven centres across the country's 77 provinces for operations in March and April, the government said in a statement, reports Bloomberg. 

According to the statement, this year's operations will rely on 24 aircraft from the Royal Rainmaking Department and six jets from the Royal Thai Air Force.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rainmaking is necessary to ease the impact of climate change on Thailand's agricultural sector and prevent hailstorms and forest fires in some regions of the country, Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow said.

The artificial rain will also ease persistent pollution problems such as smog and unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, he added.

The operations will also replenish the water supply in reservoirs and dams in the country, which can be used for farming in irrigated areas. Thailand's summer season began on 21 February and will last until mid-May, according to the state weather forecaster.

Thailand faces a harsh summer this year with the temperature forecast to rise as high as 44.5C (112F) in some parts of the country, the weather agency said last week. A combination of humidity, wind and other factors last year pushed the heat index to a record of over 50C in parts of the country, pushing electricity demand to the highest level ever.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other Thai cities have grappled with poor air quality in recent years, with pollution tending to get worse in the dry season starting around December due largely to agricultural burning, forest fires in neighbouring countries and vehicular emissions.

thailand / Rainmaking jets / Water

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos