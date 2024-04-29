Thai court adds jail time for rights lawyer who urged monarchy reform

Asia

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:14 pm

Related News

Thai court adds jail time for rights lawyer who urged monarchy reform

Arnon is currently serving eight years in prison for two royal insult convictions, one stemming from a speech at a political rally in 2020 and another from a social media post in 2021

Reuters
29 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:14 pm
Arnon Nampa, a prominent activist and former human rights lawyer, flashes a three finger salute as he arrives ahead of a Thai criminal court&#039;s verdict in a case of allegedly having insulted the monarchy, at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Arnon Nampa, a prominent activist and former human rights lawyer, flashes a three finger salute as he arrives ahead of a Thai criminal court's verdict in a case of allegedly having insulted the monarchy, at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

A Thai court sentenced a prominent jailed activist lawyer on Monday to a further two years in prison for royal insults relating to a speech he made at a 2021 protest, his lawyer said.

Human Rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, 39, was handed a jail sentence of two years and 20 days and a fine of 100 baht ($2.70) for royal insult, breaching of an emergency decree and other charges for making a speech at a political rally in 2021, his lawyer Junjira Junpaew told Reuters.

"Arnon denied all wrongdoing," Junjira Junpaew said, adding that his legal team will appeal the sentencing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arnon is currently serving eight years in prison for two royal insult convictions, one stemming from a speech at a political rally in 2020 and another from a social media post in 2021. He has been in prison since September last year.

The latest sentence was ordered to run consecutively which means Arnon will now serve 10 years and 20 days, according to legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.   

Thailand's lese-majeste law, one of the world's toughest, protects the monarchy from criticism and carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years for each perceived royal insult.

Monday's verdict is the third of 14 cases against Arnon, a lawyer-turned-protest leader of the youth-led democracy movement that held protests in Bangkok in 2020, calling for reform of the monarchy.

At least 272 people have been charged with lese-majeste offences since 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.  

World+Biz

thailand / Thailand monarchy / Lawyer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

4h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

56m | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

2h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

3h | Videos