Surge in Pune hotel bookings ahead of Bangladesh-India World Cup match

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 04:15 pm

Photo: Hilton
Photo: Hilton

Hotels in the western part of India's Pune are experiencing a surge in bookings ahead of the ICC World Cup match between Bangladesh and India scheduled on October 19.

The room rates in these hotels have also increased significantly for the 16 to 19 October period, Times of India reported quoting Amit Sharma, president of the Poona Hoteliers' Association (PHA).

Rooms in five-star hotels along the western corridor of Pune that were Rs8,000-10,000 per night are now Rs20,000-25,000.

"Pune's hospitality market is witnessing an increased activity because of the World Cup cricket matches in the city. Most bookings are concentrated in five-six hotels in the city's western side," Sharma said.

Other hotels are experiencing indirect bookings. The overall market is expected to achieve high occupancy rates during this period, resulting in a more favourable average daily rate (ADR) return during the match days, he added.

"The market in Pune is very buoyant during the time when India plays Bangladesh," General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Vinay Nair told Time of India. 

Anurag Raha, general manager of Crowne Plaza Pune, said they are expecting good business close to the Bangladesh-India match next month. "Thus, the room rates are also on the higher side by almost 50% during the match period," he added.

Bangladesh / India / world cup cricket / Hotel / Pune

