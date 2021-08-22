Taliban official blames US for 'evacuation drama'

A senior Taliban official has accused the West of seeking "to create panic and chaos" in Afghanistan, following the Islamist group's takeover of the capital Kabul.

Speaking on Sunday, Amir Khan Mutaqi said that the only place in chaos right now is the Kabul Airport, where people - he alleged - are being shot and killed, reports the BBC.

He went on to claim the US was trying to hide its defeat by creating an "evacuation drama".

Mutaqi also addressed potential dissatisfaction within Taliban ranks, arguing that "certain decisions are made in the long-term interest" of the movement and its role in Afghanistan.

He also announced that the Taliban is in talks with "all factions" to reach an agreement on a future government.