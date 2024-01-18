Taliban call for 'regional stability' as Iran-Pakistan tension grow

The Taliban government of Afghanistan has called the attacks in Pakistan and Iran "alarming", calling for both sides to exercise restraint.

In an X post, formerly known as Twitter, Taliban government's foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, also called for resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers the recent violence between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan alarming, and calls on the two neighboring countries to exercise restraint. pic.twitter.com/NlOQMRSn4i— Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) January 18, 2024

"In light of the region's newfound peace and stability after protracted imposed wars and instability, both sides should direct efforts towards further strengthening regional stability and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue," the Taliban government's foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on X.