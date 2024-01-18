Taliban call for 'regional stability' as Iran-Pakistan tension grow

South Asia

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 05:08 pm

In an X post, Taliban government’s foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, also called for resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

Taliban government’s foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi. File Photo: Twitter
The Taliban government of Afghanistan has called the attacks in Pakistan and Iran "alarming", calling for both sides to exercise restraint.

In an X post, formerly known as Twitter, Taliban government's foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, also called for resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

"In light of the region's newfound peace and stability after protracted imposed wars and instability, both sides should direct efforts towards further strengthening regional stability and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue," the Taliban government's foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on X.

