Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list

World+Biz

Reuters
02 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list

"This is a country that is next to us, and one way or another we communicate with them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reuters
02 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:32 pm
File Photo: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS
File Photo: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organisations.

"This is a country that is next to us, and one way or another we communicate with them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We need to resolve pressing issues, this also requires dialogue, so in this regard we communicate with them like practically everyone else - they are the de facto authority in Afghanistan."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Peskov did not elaborate on the "pressing issues", but Russia suffered its deadliest attack for 20 years last month when gunmen stormed a concert hall outside Moscow, killing at least 144 people.

Islamic State militants claimed responsbility and US officials said they had intelligence that it was the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan, that was responsible. Russia has said it is also investigating a Ukrainian link, something Kyiv and the United States have strongly rejected.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 after the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, but have remained until now on a list of organisations that Russia designates as terrorist.

Top News

Taliban / Afghanistan / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

13m | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

4h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

9h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

48m | Videos
Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

1h | Videos
Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

3h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

4h | Videos