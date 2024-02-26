Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan

World+Biz

Reuters
26 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 10:45 am

Related News

Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan

The Austrian foreign ministry said it had been working to secure Fritz's release since May, and thanked Qatar and the European Union representation in Kabul for assisting its efforts to bring about his return to Austria

Reuters
26 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Released taliban hostage and Austrian national Herbert Fritz speaks with the media after disembarking from a plane, in Doha, Qatar, 25 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh
Released taliban hostage and Austrian national Herbert Fritz speaks with the media after disembarking from a plane, in Doha, Qatar, 25 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

The Taliban on Sunday (25 Feb.)  released Herbert Fritz, an 84-year-old Austrian and far-right nationalist who was arrested in Afghanistan last May.

The Austrian government said in a statement Fritz arrived in Doha earlier in the day after mediation by the Qatari government helped to secure his release.

After his arrest last year, Austria's Der Standard newspaper said Fritz had gone to Afghanistan and reported positively on life there. This helped fuel anti-immigration arguments that Afghanistan was a safe country to which refugees could return, the paper said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Taliban arrested him on suspicion of spying, Der Standard said.

The Austrian foreign ministry said it had been working to secure Fritz's release since May, and thanked Qatar and the European Union representation in Kabul for assisting its efforts to bring about his return to Austria.

Fritz was a founding member of the country's National Democratic Party (NDP), an extreme right group banned in 1988, according to Der Standard and other media. 

Austria's far-right Freedom Party, which has been leading opinion polls ahead of parliamentary elections due later this year, had pressed for Fritz's release. The party has said he was researching a book in Afghanistan.

Qatar's foreign ministry expressed gratitude to Afghanistan's Taliban administration for its cooperation in releasing the Austrian, without naming him.

The Documentation Centre of Austrian Resistance, which monitors far-right activity, described Fritz as an active participant in extreme-right political circles.

Fritz was not immediately reachable for comment.

Top News

Taliban / Austria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

23h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

23h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

2h | Videos
Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

18h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

16h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

14h | Videos