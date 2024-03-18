Taliban says it hit back at Pakistan after air strikes in Afghanistan kill 8

South Asia

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 08:02 pm

Related News

Taliban says it hit back at Pakistan after air strikes in Afghanistan kill 8

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 08:02 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Afghanistan's Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes on its territory, killing five women and three children, and it fired heavy weapons at Pakistani forces along the border in retaliation.

The neighbouring countries have traded blame over who is responsible for a recent spate of Islamist militant attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan says the attacks were launched from Afghan soil; Afghanistan's ruling Taliban deny this.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not allow anyone to compromise security by using Afghan territory," Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban administration, said in a statement. The strikes killed five women and three children in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a statement, the Pakistani foreign office said Pakistan had carried out "intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan".

It did not specify what kind of operations they were but said they targeted members the Hafiz Gulf Bahadur militant group after an attack on a military post in Pakistan on Saturday.

In a separate statement, the Taliban defence ministry said its security forces had targeted Pakistani troops at the border in response to the air strikes.

The Taliban foreign office said it had called in Pakistan's head of mission to condemn the attacks to him.

In a statement provided to state television, the Pakistani military said "a recent wave of terrorism has the full support and assistance of Afghanistan". It did not mention any air strikes, but said that Saturday's attack was carried out by militants who had "safe haven" in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government and security officials have said repeatedly that such attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan soil.

"Over the past two years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the interim Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits," Pakistan's foreign office said.

The latest attack on Saturday took place when a vehicle laden with explosives and several suicide bombers detonated at a military post near the Afghan border, killing seven Pakistani security force members.

The Afghan Taliban has denied that it allows its territory to be used by militant groups.

"Pakistan shouldn't blame Afghanistan for the lack of control, incompetence and problems in its own territory," Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said in the statement.

"Such incidents can have very bad consequences which will not be in Pakistan's control."

Top News / World+Biz

Afghanistan / Pakistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

7h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

9h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

2h | Videos
Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

4h | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

5h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

8h | Videos