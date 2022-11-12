Saudi Crown Prince Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:21 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:21 pm
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan has been postponed, which was scheduled to take place later in November, Dawn reported citing Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday (12 November).

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the new date of his visit would be announced soon.

The crown prince will now go straight to Bali, Indonesia, where he will attend the G20 summit.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the crown prince would soon be visiting Pakistan and that he had expressed willingness to support development projects in the country, including an anno­uncement for a $10 billion investment for est­a­blishing an oil refinery.

The premier's remarks had come days after he concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

"He (crown prince) was ready to do anything for [the betterment of] people of Pakistan," the prime minister had said.

"I want all of you to welcome him warmly because he comes from a brotherly country," PM Shehbaz had said on Salman's arrival.

The crown prince had last visited Pakistan in February 2019 during the term of former prime minister Imran Khan.

 

