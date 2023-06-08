Pakistan's Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges - lawyer

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on August 5. Photo: AFP via Getty Images via Foreign Policy

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan secured bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over murder charges, blocking his arrest for 14 days, his lawyer Gohar Khan said.

The ousted prime minister is now free on bail in several other cases. He had been arrested on 9 May and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers.

He had travelled to the capital from his Lahore home to extend his bail in the other cases and seek bail over new murder charges, to avoid a new arrest.