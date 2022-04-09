Pakistan NA Speaker refuses to hold vote
Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said he won't allow no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament.
He stated since he shares a 30-year relationship with the prime minister, he cannot allow the voting to take place, reports Geo News.
The crucial session is once again on a break, while opposition leaders are holding meetings to deal with the evolving situation.