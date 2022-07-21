India's PM Modi visits Droupadi Murmu's house, says she ‘will be an outstanding President’

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening visited BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her soon after she emerges victorious in the Presidential election.

Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," Modi tweeted.

Modi added that Murmu's early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. "She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said in another tweet.