Bangladesh's rise, prosperity inspiring story for the world: Indian president

Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the liberation of Bangladesh and its rise and prosperity is an inspiring story for the world.

"India is proud to be a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh," she added.

The Indian president said it is important for them to preserve this spirit, which continues to inspire the deep friendship between the two countries and people, when a Bangladeshi youth delegation called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

She said just as the youth of Bangladesh work hard to build the "Golden Bengal," they should also work with the same passion and sincerity to usher in a golden era of peace, prosperity and friendship among the people of India and Bangladesh.

Droupadi Murmu added: Bangladesh occupies a very special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian.

"Our countries share deep civilizational links. We share many things between us including art, music and literature," the Indian president said.

She said India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh and they remain committed to realising its full potential, according to the President's Secretariat of India.

"Our deep cooperation shows the importance that both countries attach to this relationship," Droupadi said and recalled her recent meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi and London.

Also, the president said: "More than half of India's population consists of young people and Bangladesh's demography is similar to ours, with a large youth population."

She said as innovators, creators, builders and leaders of the future, the youth of both countries need to engage in cutting-edge areas such as green energy, startups and technology-enabled services in finance, health and education.

The president noted that while there is already a lot of people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh, they need to do much more. "Here, the youth of both countries can play a leading role."

She hoped that the members of the delegation would use this opportunity to gain insights and experiences into various aspects of India, its diversity and its development in different areas including science, technology, and arts.

Addressing the delegation members, the president said that they all are future leaders of Bangladesh.

"They are the custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh but also of the unique relationship of India and Bangladesh."

She expressed confidence that they will play a major role in the years to come in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The President said this visit is important as it continues the momentum from the last year's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is as much respected and remembered in India as in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.

The main objective of the programme is to foster goodwill and understanding among both countries and promote the exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth.