Bangladesh's rise, prosperity inspiring story for the world: Indian president

Bangladesh

UNB
14 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's rise, prosperity inspiring story for the world: Indian president

UNB
14 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 09:19 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the liberation of Bangladesh and its rise and prosperity is an inspiring story for the world.

"India is proud to be a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh," she added.

The Indian president said it is important for them to preserve this spirit, which continues to inspire the deep friendship between the two countries and people, when a Bangladeshi youth delegation called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

She said just as the youth of Bangladesh work hard to build the "Golden Bengal," they should also work with the same passion and sincerity to usher in a golden era of peace, prosperity and friendship among the people of India and Bangladesh.

Droupadi Murmu added: Bangladesh occupies a very special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian.

"Our countries share deep civilizational links. We share many things between us including art, music and literature," the Indian president said.

She said India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh and they remain committed to realising its full potential, according to the President's Secretariat of India.

"Our deep cooperation shows the importance that both countries attach to this relationship," Droupadi said and recalled her recent meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi and London.

Also, the president said: "More than half of India's population consists of young people and Bangladesh's demography is similar to ours, with a large youth population."

She said as innovators, creators, builders and leaders of the future, the youth of both countries need to engage in cutting-edge areas such as green energy, startups and technology-enabled services in finance, health and education.

The president noted that while there is already a lot of people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh, they need to do much more. "Here, the youth of both countries can play a leading role."

She hoped that the members of the delegation would use this opportunity to gain insights and experiences into various aspects of India, its diversity and its development in different areas including science, technology, and arts.

Addressing the delegation members, the president said that they all are future leaders of Bangladesh.

"They are the custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh but also of the unique relationship of India and Bangladesh."

She expressed confidence that they will play a major role in the years to come in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The President said this visit is important as it continues the momentum from the last year's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is as much respected and remembered in India as in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India.

The main objective of the programme is to foster goodwill and understanding among both countries and promote the exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth.

Top News

Indian President / Droupadi Murmu / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

8h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

11h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

13h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

1h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

8h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

8h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back