BJP's Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first ever tribal president

India has got Droupadi Murmu as its first tribal President as she scooped up over 50% of the total vote value after three rounds of counting. Opposition's Yashwant Sinha is far behind.

The former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, is India's 15th and second female President, reports NDTV.

The total number of valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839; Out of this, Droupadi Murmu got 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha got 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062, informs PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

Returning Officer PC Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes. Sources told news agency PTI that 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Murmu had opened up a commanding lead over fellow presidential hopeful Yashwant Sinha after the second round of counting - which consists of votes from 10 states. The first was all votes from MPs.

Murmu, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee, will succeed President Ram Nath Kovind.

Murmu was widely expected to be that person, given the numbers in the camp of the BJP and its allies. She will become the first member of a tribal community (and only the second woman) to become president of India.

Celebrations in anticipation of that win erupted early in Murmu's hometown in Odisha's Rairangpur, where vast quantities of sweets have been prepared.

#WATCH | Celebrations begin at Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.



The counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway. pic.twitter.com/7AmzaSepHr— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already congratulated Ms Murmu. "The first women tribal to become President is a momentous occasion and thanks to PM Modi for giving such unique gift. There is absolute euphoria in Assam, particularly in the tea gardens, people are very happy," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are expected to visit Droupadi Murmu at her temporary lodgings in Teen Murti Marg to congratulate her after the results are declared.

Who is Murmu?

The 64-year-old Murmu comes from Odisha, the resource-rich but poorest state in India. She was raised in the Mayurbhanj district and had previously been a teacher.

From 2015 to 2021, she was the governor of Jharkhand. She served as the state's longest-serving governor since the mineral-rich state's formation in 2000.

She got into politics in 1997 after winning a seat on the Rairangpur city council. She later won BJP nominations and ran successfully for Rairangpur MLA in 2000 and again in 2009.

In the Odisha administration, which was led by a partnership of the BJP and the local party BJD, the 64-year-old was appointed minister of state with independent charge for Commerce and Transport from 2000 to 2002. She was then given the portfolio for developing fisheries and animal resources between 2002 and 2004.

Between 2006 and 2009, she held the position of vice-president of the BJP's Scheduled Tribes Morcha in Odisha. She has also won multiple elections for party president in the Mayurbhanj district.

Murmu's personal life is tragic. She lost her husband and both of her sons. Her daughter is hers.

Murmu is an Odia member of the Santhal tribe. The tribe is the third-largest scheduled tribe in India after the Bhils and Gonds and is dispersed over four states.

Her appointment to the top position is seen as the victory of tribal empowerment and the long-ignored political aspirations of the tribe.