Indian states brace for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme

South Asia

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Indian states brace for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:44 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

After more than 10 Indian states witnessed protests against Modi government's new "Agnipath" military recruitment scheme last week, a nationwide shutdown call - for "Bharat Bandh" - has been given by some groups on Monday.

This comes a day after the service chiefs ruled out rolling back of the plan and revealed the recruitment timelines. A top army officer also gave a warning to demonstrators.

"The Indian Army's foundation lies in discipline. There's no space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is mandatory, no one can join without it," said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, on Sunday at a key presser.

The recruits of the new scheme will be called "Agniveers". In the midst of opposition attacks, a team of Congress leaders is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Here are ten points on the Agniveer recruitment scheme and the Bharat Bandh call:

1. The security personnel in several states - including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - are alert over the shutdown call. Massive vandalism was reported from several parts of the country last week as trains were torched and demonstrators took to streets over the recruitment plan unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh on June 14. More than 1,000 people have been arrested and most of these arrests are from Bihar. 

2. Schools are closed in Jharkhand ahead of the shutdown call. "In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," secretary of the education department, Rajesh Sharma, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

3. Punjab too remains alert after the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday saw demonstrators resorting to violence. Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been urging the government to roll back the scheme while criticising the plan.

4. In Haryana's Faridabad, which borders Delhi, cops have warned the demonstrators . "Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer or station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand," police spokesperson Sube Singh told ANI.

World+Biz

India / Agnipath

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

56m | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

4h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

15h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary