Indian court lifts block on $725 mln of Xiaomi's assets in royalty case

South Asia

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

Indian court lifts block on $725 mln of Xiaomi's assets in royalty case

The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 11:43 am
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An Indian court has put on hold a federal enforcement agency's decision to seize $725 million from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp for suspected violations of foreign exchange laws, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments. 

Xiaomi had denied any wrongdoing, saying its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful". It later filed a challenge against the Indian financial crime fighting agency's decision in the High Court of the southern Karnataka state.

On Thursday, after hearing Xiaomi's lawyers, a judge put a hold on the Enforcement Directorate's decision, said the two sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Xiaomi and the Enforcement Directorate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The written court order is not yet public.

The relief was granted on the condition that Xiaomi will inform Indian authorities of fund transfers such as royalty payments, one of the sources said.

The case will next be heard on 12 May, according to the Indian court's website.

Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Reuters has reported earlier that Xiaomi's former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, was summoned and questioned as part of the directorate's investigation.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

World+Biz

Xiaomi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

1h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

3h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

20h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

1h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

13h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes