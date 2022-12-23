India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says

South Asia

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 08:18 pm
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/

India's future interest rate hikes should be carefully calibrated and its intervention in the foreign exchange market should be limited to managing volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the rate to the highest in over three years.

"Inflation pressures have led to an appropriate shift towards policy tightening," IMF said in an annual consultation report. The report is prepared by IMF staff in accordance with its Article IV of Agreement, which requires the fund to hold annual consultations with officials from member states about economic development and policies.

"Additional tightening should be carefully calibrated and communicated," it added.

Last week, minutes of the RBI's monetary policy meeting showed a majority of rate-setters were concerned about elevated inflation and felt the central bank could not afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle.

The IMF projected inflation at 6.9% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023 and said price gains would moderate gradually.

The world's fifth-largest economy is broadly tipped to outperform its major global peers in the year ahead, supported by pent-up post-pandemic domestic demand, investment and credit growth, analysts say.

However, the IMF expects India's economic growth to moderate reflecting a less favourable outlook and tighter financial conditions, projecting 6.8% growth for the current fiscal year and 6.1% for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.

"Uncertainty around the outlook is high, with risks tilted to the downside," the Washington-based fund said.

A sharp global growth slowdown in the near-term would affect India through trade and financial channels.

It projected the current account deficit to widen to 3.5% of GDP in the current fiscal year as a result of both higher commodity prices and import demand.

The fund said the exchange rate should act as a "shock absorber" and that the RBI should only intervene to address disorderly market conditions.

India's foreign reserves had fallen around $100 billion from its peak of October 2021, but have since recovered partially due to the resumption of dollar inflows.

Fiscal consolidation should be more ambitious than the current baseline, targeting additional general government primary consolidation of around 1% of GDP by 2027/28, the report said. The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26. It does not have a 2027/28 target.

It said the government can reverse tax cuts on fuel and phase out support to vulnerable groups through the existing transfer system. India has spent nearly $47 billion for its food programme since April 2020.

IMF also said other pandemic related schemes such as government credit guarantees for small industries can be unwound.

"In the short-term, fiscal consolidation would also support the RBI's efforts to maintain price stability," the fund said.

World+Biz

India / India economy / IMF / India Economic recovery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

8h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

9h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

10h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

4h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

2h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

23h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

10h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards