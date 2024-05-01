India's Godrej family agrees to split 127-year-old conglomerate into two

South Asia

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 07:41 pm

Related News

India's Godrej family agrees to split 127-year-old conglomerate into two

The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained, after which the two companies will continue to use the Godrej brand.

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 07:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Godrej family has decided to restructure its shareholding in the conglomerate to operate as two entities, Godrej Enterprises and Godrej Industries, according to a filing late on Tuesday.

The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained, after which the two companies will continue to use the Godrej brand, it added.

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) will be headed by 75-year-old Jamshyd Godrej as chairperson and managing director and his niece Nyrika Holkar as executive director.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

GEG operates across aerospace, aviation, defence and liquid engines among others.

Jamshyd Godrej was earlier serving as managing director and chairman of Godrej & Boyce, the privately held company, founded in 1897.

Nadir Godrej, 73, will serve as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which operates via listed companies including Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences.

GIG will be controlled by Nadir's brother Adi Godrej and their immediate family.

Eighty-two-year-old Adi Godrej stepped down as chairman of Godrej Industries in August 2021, handing over the reign to his brother, Nadir Godrej.

Adi Godrej's son Pirojsha Godrej will be named chairperson of GIG, succeeding Nadir Godrej in August 2026.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Godrej / split / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

11h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

3h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

5h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

22h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1d | Videos