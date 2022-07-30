India to retire MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025

South Asia

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

India to retire MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:02 pm
An Indian Air Force personnel arranges ammunitions in front of MIG-21 fighter plane at DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar
An Indian Air Force personnel arranges ammunitions in front of MIG-21 fighter plane at DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar

The Indian Air Force is set to retire one of its four remaining squadrons of ageing MiG-21 fighter jets in September, with the other three scheduled to be phased out over the next three years, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

The phasing out of the squadrons is not linked to the 28 July Barmer crash that killed two fighter pilots, but is part of an earlier air force plan to replace the MiG-21s with newer fighter jets, the officials said.

The squadron being retired in two months is the Srinagar-based No. 51 squadron, which is also known as "Sword Arms," said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named. Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman, who was awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight over the Line of Control on 27 February, 2019, was in the No. 51 squadron then.

The dogfight took place a day after the IAF bombed a terror facility in Pakistan's Balakot.

Several MiG-21s have crashed in recent years with the accidents turning the spotlight on India's longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF's plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years.

The air force got its first single-engine MiG-21 in 1963, and it went on to induct 874 variants of the Soviet-origin supersonic fighters to bolster its combat potential. More than 400 MiG-21s have been involved in accidents that have claimed the lives of around 200 pilots during the last six decades, the officials said.

More MiG-21s have crashed than any other fighter because they formed the bulk of the fighter aircraft in the IAF's inventory for a long time, and the air force had to keep its MiG-21 fleet flying longer than it would have liked because of delay in the induction of new fighters, they added.

"Was there a choice? You have to have a certain number of fighter planes to guard your skies. The induction of multi-role fighters was delayed, only 36 Rafales came instead of the projected requirement of 126 jets, the light combat aircraft (LCA) programme is behind schedule and fighters such as Sukhoi-30 have had serviceability issues. The IAF had to make do with its MiG-21 fleet," former assistant chief of air staff Air Vice Marshal Sunil Nanodkar (retired) earlier said.

The IAF will induct different variants of Tejas light combat aircraft to replace the MiG-21s.

World+Biz

India air force / MiG-21 fighter jets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

10h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

1h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

1h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

21h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink