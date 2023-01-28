Two IAF aircraft crash near India's Madhya Pradesh's Morena

28 January, 2023
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 12:30 pm

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on

Two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Morena additional superintendent of police Rai Singh Narwariya said, "Airforce team is reaching the spot to confirm about the plane and number of people present in it. Police found a hand near the plane."

ANI reported citing defence sources that a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed.

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on. More details are awaited.

Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An aircraft crashed in Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday. District Collector Alok Ranjan said that police and administration have rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

Superintendent of police Shyam Singh said that the aircraft crashed in an open field in Ucchain police station area. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a chopper or fighter plane.

In a separate incident, two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Initial reports suggest that Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-3000 were involved in the crash and two of the three pilots are safe while an IAF chopper has rushed to the location of third pilot.

Morena additional superintendent of police Rai Singh Narwariya said, "An air force team is reaching the spot to confirm about the plane and number of people present in it. Police found a hand near the plane."

