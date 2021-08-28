Gunfire rings out near entrance to Kabul's airport

South Asia

Reuters
28 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 05:51 pm

Witnesses said it appeared to be the Taliban firing outside the airport to disperse crowds

An overview of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2021, in this satellite image obtained by Reuters on August 26, 2021. Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.
The sound of repeated gunfire rang out near Kabul's airport and tear gas wafted through the air on Saturday (August 28) as the United States warned there was a high risk of further blasts as it nears the end of a mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops.

Witnesses said it appeared to be the Taliban firing outside the airport to disperse crowds.

One witness said foreign forces may have been firing from inside the airport, and noted that crowds by the airport have thinned out with an increase in Taliban checkpoints.

Reuters could not independently verify the source of the firing.

It comes as the United States attacked an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan in retaliation for a deadly bombing outside Kabul airport. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States believed there were still "specific, credible" threats against the airport after the bombing at one of its gates.

Kabul Airport / Afghanistan / Taliban / US Evacuations

