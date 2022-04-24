'Democracy has penetrated the grassroot in Jammu and Kashmir,' says PM Modi

South Asia

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

'Democracy has penetrated the grassroot in Jammu and Kashmir,' says PM Modi

PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since 2019 move on Article 370

Hindustan Times
24 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo :ANI via Hindustan Times
Photo :ANI via Hindustan Times

In Jammu and Kashmir, democracy has penetrated the grassroot level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he visited the union territory for the first time since the scrapping of the Article 370 by the government in 2019.

"I want to tell the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that the hardships your parents and grandparents had to live with, you will never have to live such a life, we will prove this to you," the prime minister assured.

Addressing an event in Palli, PM Modi further said: "This time Panchayati Raj Day - being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir - marks a big change. It is a matter of pride that democracy has penetrated the grassroot levels… that's why here I am interacting with panchayats across the country."

The prime minister further underlined that the union territory is set to "write a new story of development". During seven decades of independence, private investment of only ₹17,000 crore was recorded by J&K while this figure has reached ₹38,000 crore now, it was underlined during the event.

"When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K. Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years," the prime minister further insisted.

PM Modi's visit to the union territory came after J&K saw two terror attacks in 48 hours. On Friday, a CISF security personnel was killed when terrorists attacked a bus in J&K's Sunjwan.

Two Jaish terrorists were later gunned down; they were linked to the incident.

On Saturday, a terror attack was reported from Kulgam were two more Jaish terrorists were shot dead. Security was tightened across J&K over the incidents and PM Modi's visit.

The prime minister has launched projects worth ₹20,000 crore during his visit.

Top News / World+Biz

PM Modi / Kashmir / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

22m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine