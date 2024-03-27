BNP main barrier to implement democratic ideals: Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
27 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 06:01 pm

UNB
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (27 March) said BNP leaders should unconditionally apologise to the nation for their undemocratic activities.

"BNP is the main obstacle to the implementation of democratic ideals in this country," he said in a statement sent to the media.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, alleged that BNP which had been born in the womb of dictatorship, continues its ill-attempt to undermine the ideals and values of the great Liberation War and democracy.

"BNP leaders should seek unconditional apology before the nation for their undemocratic activities. But, instead of doing that, they are giving ill-motivated statements as always," he said.

When the killers of democracy talk about democracy today, that means they have different intentions. "It is nothing but their crocodile tears for democracy," he said adding that BNP has no responsibility towards democracy.

The AL general secretary said their cry for democracy is mainly to take the country back to the misrule of era of Tarique Rahman who is the mastermind of the August 1 grenade attack, the master of Hawa Bhaban, Khwab Bhaban, the son of corruption, terrorism and corruption.

He said some 21,000 AL leaders and activists were killed during the BNP-Jamaat alliance regime after 2001.

"The democratic and patriotic civil society of this country is united today against this evil force of darkness," he said.

The AL leader protested and condemned the falsehood and ill-motivated statements delivered by BNP leader.

