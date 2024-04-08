BNP has no responsibility towards democracy: Quader

Politics

BSS
08 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

BNP has no responsibility towards democracy: Quader

He said BNP leaders should have sought unconditional pardon from the nation for their undemocratic activities

BSS
08 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

BNP has no responsibility towards the country's democracy rather the party is the main obstacle to implement the democratic norms here, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (8 April).

"When killers of democracy talk about democracy, then it should be understood that they have different purpose. This is nothing but their crocodile tears for democracy. BNP has no responsibility towards democracy," he said in a statement.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said such outcry of BNP for democracy is to push back the country towards the misrule of Tarique Rahman, who is the mastermind of 21 August grenade attack, kingpin of "Hawa-Khwab Bhaban" and key player of corruption, terrorism and criminalisation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Today the democracy-loving people of this country are united against the evil force, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP, which was born at the hands of dictator, is carrying out ill-attempts to destroy the spirit and values of Liberation War and democracy as well under an orchestrated plan.

He said BNP leaders should have sought unconditional pardon from the nation for their undemocratic activities. 

But without doing so, they are making their traditional ill-motivated comments, he added.
 
The minister said BNP founder cruel military dictator Ziaur Rahman had seized the state power down the barrel of a gun.

Ziaur Rahman forced President Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem to resign at gunpoint and became the President of Bangladesh, he said.

Quader said Zia had ruined the country's democratic values and election system in the name of farcical elections of "Yes-No" vote in 1977.

Following the footprints of Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia held farcical elections on February 15 in 1996, he said.

"She [Khaleda] gifted the nation Mirpur and Magura types rigged by-elections," he said.

BNP formed Aziz-type Election Commission and created voter's list of 1.23 crore fake voters to seize the state power through election manipulation, Quader said.

The AL general secretary said BNP had set a worst example of repression and torture on leaders and workers of opposition party in the name of "Operation Clean Heart".

During the tenure of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government in the post 2001 period, as many as 21,000 leaders and workers of Awami League were killed, Quader said.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Democracy / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

7h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

4h | Videos
If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

If Trump win, what will happen to Europe economy?

17m | Videos
DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

21h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

7h | Videos