Bangladesh and India discuss preparations to start talks for free trade agreement

South Asia

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 08:46 am

Related News

Bangladesh and India discuss preparations to start talks for free trade agreement

An official-level meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) between Bangladesh in India was held last week in Dhaka

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 08:46 am
Bangladesh and India discuss preparations to start talks for free trade agreement

Bangladesh and India have discussed preparations to start talks for a free trade agreement between the two countries to promote economic ties.

It was discussed during an official-level meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) between Bangladesh in India which was held last week in Dhaka, reports The Hindu. 

According to the Indian Commerce Ministry, the meeting "discussed a host of bilateral issues such as removal of port restrictions, groundwork on commencement of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), harmonisation of standards, and mutual recognition of standards, supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh."

These meetings are held on an annual basis to discuss key trade-related issues and explore opportunities for economic and technical collaboration, promotion, facilitation, expansion and diversification of trade between the two countries.

CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement, under which two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also ease norms to promote trade in services and investments.

During the meeting, the two sides also deliberated upon issues related to the development of road and rail infrastructure, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation and creation/ strengthening of infrastructure in Land Customs Stations/ Integrated Check Posts, border haats.

The bilateral trade has dipped to $14.2 billion in 2022-23, from $8.13 billion in 2021-22.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

16h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

18h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

13h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

15h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

14h | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

17h | TBS Economy