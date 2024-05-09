Who is Aziz Mohammad Bhai sentenced to life in actor Sohel murder?

Aziz Mohammad Bhai, a name that has long been a subject of fascination and speculation, came under the spotlight again today (9 May) after being sentenced by a Dhaka court to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago.

While widely recognised as a film producer and businessman, Aziz's persona is veiled in a cloak of enigma, with numerous controversies and allegations surrounding his name.

Born into a family legacy adorned with the title 'Bhai,' Aziz Mohammad Bhai's journey has been marked by a series of sensational scandals and allegations, leaving a trail of speculation and intrigue in his wake.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai, a prominent figure in Bangladesh's corporate landscape, is the chairman of Olympic Industries, one of the leading names in the country's biscuit manufacturing sector.

His tenure as the chairman of Olympic Industries marks a transformative period for the company.

Under his stewardship, Olympic Industries has witnessed remarkable growth and diversification, emerging as a powerhouse in the FMCG sector. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have propelled the company to new heights, earning him accolades and recognition in the industry.

Aziz Mohammad Bhai also holds a lifetime membership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, he is said to operate hotel and resort businesses across Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

From his early days, Aziz Mohammad Bhai garnered attention for his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged involvement in various illicit activities. Despite his familial ties to the Ismailia community of Prince Karim Aga Khan and a background in legitimate business ventures, Aziz Mohammad Bhai's name became synonymous with scandal and controversy.

"Sohel Chowdhury along with people of the mosque management committee tried to shut the club down, but failed"

One of the most prominent facets of Aziz Mohammad Bhai's notoriety revolves around his alleged connections to the film industry and the dark underbelly of Dhallywood. Accusations of involvement in the murders of actors, including rising star Salman Shah, have cast a shadow over his reputation.

For many, Aziz Mohammad is part and parcel of Bangladesh's entertainment, producing several films under his company Ambee Films.

The chilling saga of film star Sohel Chowdhury's murder 24 years ago has resurfaced with the recent sentencing. The case, shrouded in mystery, has once again captured the nation's attention, shedding light on the alleged involvement of Aziz Mohammad Bhai in the crime that took place outside Trumps Club in Banani on December 18, 1998.

According to the charge sheet filed in the aftermath of the murder, Sohel Chowdhury's strong opposition to the anti-social activities rampant within Trumps Club allegedly ignited a bitter feud between him and Aziz Mohammad Bhai. As tensions escalated, the stage was set for a tragic confrontation that would ultimately claim Sohel Chowdhury's life.

"Sohel Chowdhury along with people of the mosque management committee tried to shut the club down, but failed," said the charge sheet. In July, 1998, a brawl even broke out between Sohel and Aziz, alongside two others.

On the day he was killed, Sohel was barred from entering the club. When he tried again around 3:00am, he was shot dead.

The RAB later said the club was den for criminals.

An aura of mystique

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's alleged association with drug trafficking and underworld figures has only served to deepen the mystery surrounding his persona. Despite persistent allegations and investigations, solid evidence linking him to these crimes has remained elusive, allowing him to evade the grasp of law enforcement agencies and continue to operate with impunity.

During the regime of the dictator Ershad, Aziz Mohammad Bhai found himself in custody amidst rumours of a conflict involving a woman between the two influential figures. However, his release followed a request allegedly from Prince Abdul Karim Aga Khan. Additionally, Aziz Mohammad Bhai faced accusations of being involved in the murder of a journalist, according to different media reports.

Many of the allegations against were either not pursued or substantiated, muddying the waters even further.

Amid the mounting allegations and legal scrutiny, Aziz Mohammad Bhai is said to have relocated to Thailand, where he maintains a low profile amidst the swirling controversies that surround him.

As the scion of a steel magnate, Aziz's extensive business interests, spanning across multiple countries and industries, only add to the intrigue surrounding his persona, fueling speculation and conjecture about his true motivations and connections.