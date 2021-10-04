Assam Cong questions police inaction against CM’s ‘Jai Bangladesh’ remark

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:38 am

The Chief of Assam Congress Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday questioned police about their reluctance on taking action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his "Jai Bangladesh" remark in the Assembly two years ago.

"We won't give protection to anyone for any act that is against the law. But we cannot accept police inaction against BJP MPs and Ministers found taking the law into their hands," Bhupen Kumar said.

"Let the organisations going after us also talk about the person who shouted the 'Jai Bangladesh' slogan in the Assembly. Why was no action taken against the Chief Minister?" he asked.

Reportedly, the issue was raised after the arrest of Congress MLA Sharman Ali Ahmed for making provocative statements on the killing of eight youths in Darang during the Assam agitation in 1983. This statement had triggered protests in some parts of the state, says The Indian Express.

The party served a show-cause notice on Sharman Ali and is likely to suspend him by Sunday (3 October) night.

Following his arrest, the MLA had demanded, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should be arrested for making communal remarks".

In December 2019, Himanta, who served as a minister, had made the statement when some opposition members were protesting the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly. Later, an FIR was filed against him.

Angered by Sharman Ali's provocative statement, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita said that the Congress MLA should be thrown out of the state.

"He should be driven out of Assam. Let him serve as an MLA in Bangladesh. We feel ashamed that he sits alongside other elected members in the Assembly," Kalita said.

Moreover, he alleged the Congress MLA was working in the interest of the "Miyas" (Bengali Muslims) and not the Assamese.

