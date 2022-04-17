Amid clashes, Muslims in Kota shower petals, offer sherbat on Hanuman Jayanti

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 05:51 pm

Amid clashes, Muslims in Kota shower petals, offer sherbat on Hanuman Jayanti

Communal clashes have been reported in several parts of the country on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, including the latest in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Representational Image. Photo: Hindustan Times.
Representational Image. Photo: Hindustan Times.

Amid reports of communal tension in various parts of the country, Muslims in Rajasthan's Kota made a gesture of peace by welcoming a Hanuman Jayanti procession with flower petals and offering participants sherbet. This comes against the backdrop of clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, as well as in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, where Hanuman Jayanti or Ram Navami processions were allegedly attacked.

Delhi Police have arrested 14 people in connection with Saturday's clashes.

The procession in Kota was reportedly an attempt to show communal harmony between the two groups. Muslim youth were seen exhiting traditional martial art skills as Hindu devotees halted in front of a mosque in Kherabad area of Ramganj Mandi town in Rajasthan.

District official Rajesh Daga told news agency PTI individuals from the Muslim community, led by Tahir Ahmad, came out of mosques to welcome the Hanuman Jayanti procession and offer garlands to those taking part after offering their evening namaz.

Daga told PTI the administration had held a meeting with representatives of the Muslim and Hindu communities ahead of the procession to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

The procession, with a majority in saffron clothes, started from the Hanuman temple in Kherabad village on Saturday evening and covered around two kilometers, passing through a Muslim-dominated area, with two mosques on its way.

En route stalls had been set up to offer cold water and sherbat, reports said.

Communal clashes have been reported across Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Gujarat and other states since Ram Navami last week.

