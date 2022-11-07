Seven killed in bus crash in eastern Turkey

Reuters
07 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:28 pm

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flies on a passenger ferry with the Bosphorus in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flies on a passenger ferry with the Bosphorus in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured when a truck collided with a passenger bus in Turkey's eastern Agri province on Monday.

"Seven of our citizens have passed away after a bus crashed with a truck and caught fire," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Heavy black smoke billowed from the scene, and local media reports said passengers had suffered severe burns.

"A large number of teams has been sent to the accident scene, and rescue efforts continue," the interior ministry said in a statement.

Agri province sits on Turkey's borders with Armenia and Iran.

