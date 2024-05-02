Turkey to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at World Court, minister says

Reuters
02 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:24 am

International Court of Justice (ICJ). Photo :Collected
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision," Fidan said in a joint press conference with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara.

"Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances," he said.

The ICJ ordered Israel in January to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In January, President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in South Africa's ICJ case in The Hague could take years.

 

