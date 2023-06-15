PM Hasina and Prince Rahim Aga Khan meet to discuss education and climate priorities

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:07 am

PM Hasina and Prince Rahim Aga Khan meet to discuss education and climate priorities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PM Sheikh Hasina and Prince Rahim Aga Khan met today to discuss education and climate priorities in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Prince Rahim thanked the Prime Minister for the government's ongoing support, particularly in the area of education. He conveyed the continued commitment of His Highness the Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to the economic and social development of Bangladesh. Building on nearly seven decades of cooperation, bilateral relations were enhanced through a Protocol of Cooperation signed in 2013. Prince Rahim acknowledged the good progress made by Bangladesh since independence over 50 years ago in improving many social and economic indicators, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life of Bangladeshis.

In addition to discussing AKDN's activities globally, Prince Rahim informed the Prime Minister about AKDN's work in Bangladesh, including the opening of the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka in 2022. The Academy offers an enhanced International Baccalaureate curriculum and leadership development opportunities to empower graduates to contribute to their societies in the country and around the world. Discussing the impact of climate change in Bangladesh and globally, Prince Rahim shared AKDN's experiences and programmes to reduce its carbon footprint and outlined the climate adaptation and mitigation measures undertaken by the Network to enable green and sustainable development, says the AKDN.

The Prime Minister conveyed her appreciation to His Highness and AKDN for the contributions made in the country over many decades. She especially recognised the establishment of the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, which seeks to create future Bangladeshi leaders who will contribute to the development of the country.

Prime Minister Hasina is visiting Geneva in part to participate in the World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All organised by the International Labour Organisation.

Prince Rahim will join the PM and global heads of international organisations tomorrow at a luncheon hosted by Bangladesh's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office.

 

