Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday: State minister

Decision on extending the existing closure of schools and colleges prompted by heat wave will be taken on Saturday, said State Minister for education Shamsun Nahar.

"We are not certain about the temperature. It may go up or down. We have two days off [Friday and Saturday] and after observing the situation we will decide," she said while talking to reporters at her office today (25 March).

Replying to a question, the state minister said, "Our minister will return home on Friday and then we'll take a decision in this regard."

Replying to a question whether there is any alternative plan about taking classes, she said taking classes online could be an alternative way but students in rural areas are can't afford it and decision will be taken considering all these things.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a warning that the ongoing heat wave persist for 72 hours starting today morning.