Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday: State minister

Education

UNB
25 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday: State minister

Replying to a question about whether there is any alternative plan about taking classes, she said taking classes online could be an alternative way but students in rural areas can’t afford it and the decision will be taken considering all these things.

UNB
25 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 04:32 pm
File photo of Education State Minister Shamsun Nahar. Photo: UNB
File photo of Education State Minister Shamsun Nahar. Photo: UNB

Decision on extending the existing closure of schools and colleges prompted by heat wave will be taken on Saturday, said State Minister for education Shamsun Nahar.

"We are not certain about the temperature. It may go up or down. We have two days off [Friday and Saturday] and after observing the situation we will decide," she said while talking to reporters at her office today (25 March).

Replying to a question, the state minister said, "Our minister will return home on Friday and then we'll take a decision in this regard."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Replying to a question whether there is any alternative plan about taking classes, she said taking classes online could be an alternative way but students in rural areas are can't afford it and decision will be taken considering all these things.

Earlier on 20 April, due to the ongoing heat wave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a warning that the ongoing heat wave persist for 72 hours starting today morning.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Heatwave / classes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the hopes of rainfall

1h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

Iran's uranium enrichment will take another week

1h | Videos
Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos
The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

4h | Videos