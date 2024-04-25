Nurturing creativity: The key to innovation and success

Children who are encouraged to think creatively and are given the freedom to explore their ideas and interests are more likely to develop strong creative skills. Photo: Courtesy.

Very few things shape the human experience as deeply and persistently as creativity does.

American educator, entrepreneur, and author Tina Seelig presented a ground-breaking concept in her book inGenius: A Crash Course on Creativity. She refers to it as the "Innovation Engine," and it provides a useful collection of tools that anybody can use to significantly boost creativity and promote innovation.

Creativity, she believes, is a renewable resource that we can tap into at any time. Hence, the creative process must begin in the early years of life.

Creativity is the foundation for innovation. The goal of creative thinking is to combine what already exists in a way that hasn't been done before, rather than creating something entirely new from scratch. While people often think of creativity as an event or as a natural skill that some people have and some do not, both creativity and non-creativity are mostly learned.

Even though some people may just be more creative by nature, everyone can become more creative through training and practice. This is because creative problem-solving is ingrained in the human brain, and it may be enhanced and uncovered using tools and methods.

For instance, children who are encouraged to think creatively and are given the freedom to explore their ideas and interests are more likely to develop strong creative skills. But kids who hear negative feedback about their creativity or who face consequences for thinking beyond the box may eventually lose contact with their creative side.

Parents and teachers need to implement unique strategies to nurture creativity in children. Providing children with open-ended play materials that have no one right way of being played with can spur the imagination and inspire creativity, like using plain paper instead of colouring books or solving a Rubik's cube. Recognising biases around creativity and reframing setbacks as opportunities for growth can help children develop their creative abilities. Supplying children with advanced materials for drawing, building, and crafting, such as robotics kits, 3D printers, and art supplies, can enhance modern creativity skills.

Consequently, spending time outdoors and engaging with the natural world can provide sensory-rich experiences that stimulate creativity in children. Yoga and exercises, storytelling sessions, and brainstorming and problem-solving sessions may help educators foster creativity and innovation in young students. This school of life learning concept revolves around how education can be fulfilling, effective, and healing, yet constructive and empowering.

By incorporating this kind of learning, we can foster creativity in children and equip them with the tools they need to become innovative thinkers and problem-solvers.

Certainly, some people are primed to be more creative than others. However, nearly every person is born with some level of creative skill, and the majority of our creative thinking abilities are trainable. When the creative process begins early, it can lead to life-long innovative practices. Creativity provides the raw material for innovation, while innovation transforms creative ideas into real-world solutions.

Together, they form a powerful duo that drives growth, development, and success in various aspects of life, from business and technology to art and education.

Ramesh Mudgal is the Principal of Glenrich International School.

