National University-affiliated colleges to resume classes from Sunday amid heatwave

Academic activities at all colleges under National University (NU) will resume from Sunday a week after those were shut due to scorching heat in the country.

This information was confirmed in a notice signed by Director of Public Relations Department of the NU Md Ataur Rahman on Saturday (27 April).

Earlier on 20 April, the NU authority in a notice said that academic activities would remain suspended until further notice.

Before that, the Ministry of Education decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from 21-27 April.

However, educational institutions at primary and secondary-levels will also reopen from Sunday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the county continues to experience a heat wave for the past few days.